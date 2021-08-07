PM lauds army for effective border management, internal security

Prime Minister Imran Khan has lauded security forces for providing enabling environment for the completion of socio-economic development projects in the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which are ‘vital for enduring stability and sustainable progress of the area’, the military said on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the premier expressed these remarks during a visit to Peshawar Corps Headquarters along with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. KP Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also accompanied the prime minister.

Upon arrival, the military’s media wing said, Imran Khan laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument. He was briefed in detail about the prevalent security situation, ongoing stabilisation operations, fencing along with the Pak-Afghan border and socio-economic development projects being undertaken in the merged districts. The prime minister was also apprised on various contingencies planned to tackle the evolving security situation along the Pak-Afghan international border, it added.

The ISPR said that Imran Khan expressed his satisfaction over the efficacy of Pakistan’s comprehensive border management regime and the pragmatic measures being taken to ensure effective border control and internal security.

According to the ISPR, the premier also appreciated formation for its dedicated assistance to civil administration during Covid, locust, anti-polio campaigns and tree plantation drive.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan, highlighting the importance of trees, said more areas were needed to bring under forest cover during the ongoing monsoon season to combat climate change. The prime minister expressed these view during a briefing given to him by Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Environment and Forests Syed Ishtiaq Urmar and Secretary Environment and Forests Islam Zeb Khan were also present.

Imran Khan on the occasion planted a sapling in connection with the ongoing monsoon plantation campaign. The prime minister said an effective media campaign for public awareness should be launched for maximum people’s participation in the tree plantation drive.