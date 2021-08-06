Covid-19 national tally of active cases nears 80,000

The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 79,992 the highest during fourth wave of pandemic on Friday with 4,745 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,095 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Sixty-seven corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 60 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and seven of them perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh followed by Punjab.

Out of the total 67 deaths occurred, 27 of them died were under treatment on ventilators. There were 4,157 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition with 107 of them admitted during past 24 hours in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country. The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 8.18 percent.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 44%, Bahawalpur 40%, Peshawar 33% and Multan 29%.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Hyderabad 71%, Abbottabad 68%, Karachi 63%, and Rawalpindi 38%.

Around 409 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Some 57,981 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 16,953 in Sindh, 20,946 in Punjab, 11,357 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,247 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 2,424 in Balochistan, 750 in GB, and 1,304 in AJK.

Around 954,711 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients. Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,058,405 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 26,086, Balochistan 30,967, GB 8,551, ICT 89,569, KP 147,026, Punjab 361,458 and Sindh 394,748.