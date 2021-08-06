PTI MPA Asad Khokar’s brother killed in firing at son’s wedding

MPA Malik Asad Ali Khokhar’s brother, Mubashir Khokhar, was killed after unknown assailants opened fire during the wedding of MPA’s son in Lahore on Friday, a private TV channel reported.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr Shahbaz Gill said that the attackers had opened fire after coming close to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s car, who was also present at the wedding ceremony being held in Defence. The attacker has been arrested by the chief minister’s security team, he added.

Punjab government spokesperson Mussarat Cheema also disclosed that the chief minister was present in the ceremony when the firing occurred. “A large number of people were present in the ceremony. Asad Khokhar remained safe. The chief minister and other personalities are safe,” she added. “A jeep exited at high speed when I reached there.”

A police spokesperson also said that the attacker was arrested. “Mubashir Khokar was taken to the hospital in a critically injured condition [but] he did not survive,” he added.

Police said evidence was being collected from the site of the incident and a case would be registered after a complaint was received.

Meanwhile, CM Buzdar took notice of the incident and directed the inspector general of police to submit a report in this regard. A statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said that Buzdar had ordered an inquiry into security arrangements for the wedding, directing that further action be taken against those found responsible for any lapses. “Action should be taken against the arrested suspect in accordance with the law,” the statement quoted Buzdar as saying.

The statement further said that according to initial investigations, the firing appeared to be the result of a “personal enmity”.

Asad Khokar had met Buzdar at the Chief Minister’s Office earlier in the day. During the meeting, Buzdar decided to re-appoint Khokar as a provincial minister.

The MPA was due to take oath of office today, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office. However, the statement did not mention what portfolio would be assigned to Khokar, who had previously held the charge of minister for wildlife and fisheries before being asked to resign in July 2020.