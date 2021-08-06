Two FC men martyred in Orakzai

At least two personnel of Frontier Constabulary (FC) were martyred in a militant attack on Ziarat check post at Tehsil Mamozai, in Orakzai tribal district on Friday. According to police sources, FC personnel namely Gul Zamin and Qaiserur Rehman were performing duty on the said check post when armed assailants opened indiscriminate firing at them. As a result, both were martyred on the spot. The FC troops and medical team of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted their bodies to tehsil headquarters hospital, Galjo. The funeral prayers of the martyred corps were offered in Orakzai and later their bodies were shifted to their native towns for burial.













