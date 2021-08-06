Present govt focusing on sustainable projects: Shibli

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Syed Shibli Faraz said that his ministry, carrying forward the vision of the present government, will play its due role to enhance the footprint of Pakistan in OIC in the field of Science and Technology to achieve greater technological and trade related benefits for Pakistan.

The Minister for Science and Technology was speaking during a meeting with Ambassador Rizwan Saeed (Permanent Mission of Pakistan to OIC in Jeddah) who called upon the former here on Friday.

The minister stated that the present government was focusing on sustainable projects which could continue to benefit people for the long term.

The minister reiterated the fact that it is important to establish trust elements between industry and universities to ensure technological advancement and progress.

The main focus of the meeting was to strengthen the role of Pakistan in matters related to technological advancements to further national interest in trade and economic benefits for the country under the platform of OIC.

Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is the leading Islamic Organization representing 57 Islamic Countries and thus holds a considerable trade market for Pakistan especially in African Countries.

Shibli Faraz said, “We have to spell out our priorities and take charge to push further our efforts for maximization of benefit for Pakistan.”

He further added, “We may emulate the Turkey model in this regard tailored according to the strengths and weaknesses of Pakistan. The Ministry intends to play its role in steering and strengthening COMSTECH.”