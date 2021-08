Pakistani mango festivals held in Chinese cities

Pakistani mango festivals were held in Shanghai and Suzhou. According to Gwadar Pro, Hussain Haider, consul general of Pakistan in Shanghai attended the event. “Pakistan grows high-quality mangoes, which are exported to more than 100 countries. With unique soil quality, temperature, and a long history of growing mangoes Pakistani mangoes are special in taste and aroma,” said Hussain Haider. In his speech on the occasion, he introduced the latest development of the mango industry. “Mango is an important part of Pakistani culture. One of the most famous varieties is the Chaunsa mango.

It has strong fragrance, high sweetness, fine fiber, thinner skin and smaller size compared with other mango varieties. “The 500-kilograms Chaunsa mangoes provided at the mango festivals come from Multan, Pakistan. “The mangoes arrived at Pudong Airport. After nucleic acid tests, the mangoes were delivered to us, said staff from HQIICET. “Pakistani mangoes are sweet and glutinous with a delicate fragrance. They are even more refreshing to quench thirst than ice cream,” a Shanghai consumer commented. Pakistani mangoes can not only be tasted at the mango festivals, they are also sold online.

During the event, activities such as trade negotiation, live streaming interaction, cultural promotion and other activities were carried out, which laid a solid foundation for the sales of Pakistani mangoes in Chinese market. “By introducing mangoes on their platform, HQIICET has done an immensely commendable job, in bringing our two nations and cultures closer. We believe that mango tasting events in both Shanghai and Suzhou will be a success and our Chinese friends will taste and enjoy this special gift from Pakistan.” Hussain Haider said.