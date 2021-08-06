Wheelchairs given to disabled university students

Under the initiative of the Prime Minister’s Electric Wheelchair Scheme and in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), a ceremony to distribute wheelchairs among disabled university students was held in Islamabad at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday.

The students of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and other universities were also present on the occasion. Dr. Shaista Sohail, Executive Director, Higher Education Commission was the chief guest of the ceremony. Dean Faculty of Education, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Dean Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof. Dr. Mohi-ud-Din Hashmi, Registrar Raja Umar Younis, Director Student Affairs, Rana Tariq Javed, faculty members and officers of the University were also present. Ms. Ayesha Ikram, DG HRD, HEC and other representatives of the Higher Education Commission also attended the event. Addressing the function, Dr. Shaista Sohail said that the present government is striving to give a special and full role to the special people in society. She added that the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan has a feeling and passion for special students and he is trying to ensure that no special person is deprived of higher education. Dr. Shaista Sohail along with Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood handed over certificates of ownership of electric wheelchairs to the disabled students.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that Allah Almighty has declared persons with disabilities as His favorite and it is also a fact that a person with a disability is endowed with additional abilities by Allah Almighty. He said that if we encourage people with disabilities, there is no reason why special students should not work alongside normal people.

Speaking on the occasion, Ayesha Ikram said that it was important for the government to provide wheelchairs to specially-abled students after the most difficult stages. She said that getting wheelchairs would boost their morale. Rana Tariq Javed, Director of Student Affairs, Open University, said that the Open University already has arrangements for providing free education, scholarships and wheelchair facilities for special students. Students who received wheelchairs and their parents expressed their views on the wheelchairs distribution ceremony and said that the provision of electric wheelchairs would facilitate our movement to and from educational institutions.