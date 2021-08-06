KP govt calls back teaching staff working on deputation

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to repatriate the teaching staff serving on deputation basis in other administrative departments to colleges to overcome staff shortage in government colleges in the province. All the lecturers, assistant professors, associate professors and professors deputed in other administrative departments and attached directorates (except education departments) have been directed to the Higher Education Department for further posting at various government colleges across the province, says an official source. According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister Secretariat the decision in this regard was taken in the backdrop of a meeting of parliamentarians of the southern district with the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who pointed out that shortage of teaching staff in public sector colleges was badly affecting academic performance and learning environment in the province. The secretariat has been directed to deploy the concerned staff in the colleges on their return and disciplinary action should be taken against the staff violating the order, the statement added. Meanwhile, the provincial government is taking steps to promote education sector and facilitate students and in this regard furniture would be available for 95 percent students this year.













