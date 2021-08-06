Murtaza Wahab appointed as Karachi administrator

KARACHI: Adviser to the chief minister of Sindh Barrister Murtaza Wahab has been appointed as the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) administrator by the Local Government (LG) Department.

The LG Department on Thursday issued an official notification to announce the appointment.

Referring to the relevant Sections of the Sindh Local Government Act and the decision of the Sindh Cabinet, the notification stated that Wahab has taken charge as the new KMC administrator, replacing Laeeq Ahmed, with immediate effect.

Following the appointment, Wahab thanked PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP President Asif Ali Zardari and CM Shah for appointing him as the administrator, in a recent post on his official Twitter account.

“I am grateful to Chairman Bilawal, President Zardari, Adi Faryal & CM Sindh for giving me the opportunity to serve my city. It is an honour for me & my entire family & Insha’Allah I will do my best to serve Karachi,” he wrote.

Oath-taking ceremony

In the meantime, four elected members of the assembly were sworn in as new ministers at an oath-taking ceremony at the Governor House.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail administered the oaths taken by the new ministers: Sajid Jokhio, Giyan Chand Esrani, Ziauddin Abbas Rizvi, and Jam Khan Shoro.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and several PPP and PTI members of the assembly attended the ceremony.

15 special assistants appointed

The Services, General Administration and Coordination Department Sindh (Cabinet Section) issued a notification containing a list of new special assistants.

Portfolios of ministers changed

The Sindh chief minister also reshuffled the portfolios of several provincial ministers.

Ismail Rahu has been appointed Minister for Universities and Boards, Environment and Coastal Development, whereas Makhdoom Mehboob has been appointed Minister for Revenue.

Saeed Ghani portfolio’s of Ministry of Education has been taken away and he has been given the portfolio of Labor and Information Department.

Syed Sardar Shah has been appointed Minister of Culture, Tourism and Education, whereas Syed Nasir Shah has been appointed Minister of Local Government, Housing, Town Planning and Public Engineering.

Jam Ikram has been given charge of Industries and Cooperation, Sajid Jokhio Social Welfare, Giyan Chand Esrani has been given charge of Minority Affairs, Jam Khan Shoro has been given charge of Irrigation and Zia Abbas has been given charge of Works and Services.

Removal of three ministers from cabinet

Ministers Sohail Anwar Sial, Hari Ram and Faraz Dero have been removed from the Sindh cabinet and their portfolios withdrawn.