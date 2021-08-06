Morgan’s participation in Pakistan tour in doubt due to IPL

If his IPL side, Kolkata Knight Riders, qualifies for the playoffs of the cash-rich competition, England captain Eoin Morgan may miss his team’s visit of Pakistan later this year.

The IPL was halted in May after India was plagued by a huge Covid outbreak, which impacted cricket tours all over the world. Morgan has announced that he will play in the IPL’s second leg, which will run from September 19 to October 15.

The delay of England’s intended September visit to Bangladesh has allowed players from both teams to compete in the Indian Premier League.

Morgan stated on Tuesday, “It’s a completely individual decision.” “I think it was a win-win situation in any case.” We’d be playing under unfamiliar conditions if we travelled to Bangladesh. If some players travel to the IPL, they’ll play in circumstances comparable to the World Cup, or they’ll rest if they need to.

“Between now and then, we’ve got a lot of cricket to play.” We want to go on with the trip – it’s been in the works for a while – but, given the nature of how we now compete and live our lives, it’s not a terrible idea for men to either take time off or travel to the IPL if they feel refreshed and have the energy.”

However, England is planning a two-T20 match trip to Pakistan in mid-October, which will likely conflict with the IPL playoffs.

PCB chairman Ehsan Mani insists that England’s next tour to Pakistan is not jeopardised.

“Wasim Khan, the company’s CEO, has been in contact with the ECB and has reached an agreement with Tom Harrison on the tour schedule. The visit will go place, as far as we are concerned “SportsMail spoke with Mani.

England’s tour of Pakistan comes to an end just eight days before their first T20 World Cup match against Australia, giving little time for players to quarantine in the UAE. News Desk

PSG look to reclaim title as Ligue 1 returns with fans

A heavily reinforced Paris Saint-Germain will attempt to wrestle back the Ligue 1 title from surprise champions Lille when the new season begins this weekend in France with supporters set to return en masse but clubs mired in an economic crisis.

Ligue 1 kicks off on Friday when Monaco play Nantes, a week before any of the continent’s other leading competitions.

The French game, though, is desperately struggling to keep up with its rivals in England, Spain, Germany and Italy, its clubs floored by the combined impact of the pandemic and a collapsed broadcast deal with Spanish company Mediapro.

Lille’s title triumph in May was remarkable and they deserved better than to win the league in an empty stadium, but last season in Ligue 1 was played out almost entirely behind closed doors.

This time full-capacity, maskless crowds will be allowed in from the opening weekend.

However, with the introduction in France of a Covid health pass, announced last month by President Emmanuel Macron, anyone attending games will have to provide proof of full vaccination, a negative coronavirus test or proof of having recently recovered from the virus.

Local authorities will still have the power to impose restrictions on crowds as France fights a surge in cases caused by the Delta variant but the promise of a return of supporters in large numbers points to more uplifting times ahead.

“I really hope in our next match we will be able to play in front of a full stadium,” Marseille’s Valentin Rongier said after 30,000 fans filled the Velodrome to half its capacity for a friendly against Villarreal.

“The energy they provide pushes us on. That’s what we play for. Last season was so much harder without the supporters.” Following the Mediapro fiasco, which saw a record four-year broadcasting deal turn to dust inside four months, Amazon agreed to pay 250 million euros ($296m) a year to broadcast the majority of Ligue 1 matches.