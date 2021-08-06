Pak, Iran to enhance economic cooperation, regional trade

Long-standing religious, cultural and social ties between Pakistan and Iran need to be made the basis for economic cooperation and trade promotion.

This was reiterated by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani during his meeting with the newly elected President of Iran, Dr Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi.

The Senate chairman was representing Pakistan at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected president of Iran. He was accompanied by a parliamentary delegation which called on the president of Iran, said a message received here.

The chairman conveyed a message of good wishes from the president of Pakistan, the prime minister of Pakistan, the parliament of Pakistan and the people of Pakistan to Dr Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi on his election as president of Iran and assured all possible cooperation for further development of bilateral relations.

Chairman Senate said that the long standing cultural, religious and social ties between the two countries paved the way for further integration of trade relations in the future.

Unfortunately, trade relations and economic cooperation between the two countries are far below potential. Parliamentary diplomacy can play a key role in developing these ties on a solid basis. Friendship groups in the parliaments of the two countries can formulate strategies to develop parliamentary relations and increase trade volume.

The two leaders discussed in detail the integration of Pakistan-Iran relations, regional development, economic cooperation and parliamentary ties. On the occasion, the Chairman Senate hoped that under the leadership of Dr Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi, the long-standing, religious and cultural and trade relations between Pakistan and Iran would be further integrated.

The two leaders also agreed to make joint efforts to address the growing challenges of Islamo-phobia.

Chairman Senate also stressed the need to increase the exchange of parliamentary delegations between the two countries and said that further steps should be taken to promote economic ties and trade.

Talking to the newly elected president of Iran, the chairman Senate said that development in the border areas of Iran adjacent to Balochistan would further enhance people to people contacts and trade cooperation between the two countries.

The two leaders also discussed issues facing the Muslim Ummah, especially Kashmir and Palestine. Chairman Senate said that the international community must play a proactive role in supporting the right of Kashmiris to self-determination and preventing Indian atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir.

He thanked the Iranian leadership for its continued support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. The chairman Senate, while talking to the newly elected president of Iran, stressed the need to open more trade routes and establish border markets in the border areas of Balochistan to boost trade between the two countries.

He requested Iran to ensure uninterrupted power supply from Balochistan to the border areas of Gwadar, Turbat, Panjgur and Makran Division.

The newly elected Iranian President said that obstacles towards promotion of regional trade would be removed and the problems faced for uninterrupted supply of electricity to the areas of Baluchistan would be resolved immediately.