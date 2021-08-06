Sindh CM urged to reverse minimum wage at Rs20,000

Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA) demanded Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to following the center and other provinces and fix the minimum wage in Sindh at Rs20,000.

FPCCI senior vice chairman Hanif Lakhany, PYMA vice chairman and FPCCI Yarn Trading Standing Committee convener Farhan Ashrafi said businesses and industries are already suffering from serious crises and struggling to survive due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Provinces set a minimum wage of Rs20,000 following Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin’s move in the federal budget, but Sindh announced a minimum wage of Rs25,000 instead of Rs20,000, contrary to the ground realities. Which is by no means applicable due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the severe economic crisis.

“Sindh government’s decision to set a minimum wage of Rs25,000 would affect those businesses and industries the most, who apart from other provinces, also do their business in Sindh and deploy their staff in the provinces from time to time. In such a scenario, how can those institutions afford to pay higher minimum wages in Sindh than other provinces under transformation,” they pointed out.

PYMA office-bearer citing the example of the Export Processing Zone (EPZ), said that it is a federal institution, whose employees work in different provinces, and in Sindh province, EPZ will pay Rs20,000 announced by the federation, then how those businesses can pay Rs25,000, who are working from Sindh in other provinces. He urged the Sindh government to implement a minimum wage of Rs20,000.