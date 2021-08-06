Rupee gains 25 paisas against dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee gained 25 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs163.22 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs163.47. According to Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs163.1 and Rs164.4 respectively. Similarly, the price of euro was depreciated by 58 paisas and closed at Rs193.17 against the last day’s trading of Rs193.75 the State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.48, whereas a decrease of 63 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British pound, which was traded at Rs227.08 as compared to its last closing of Rs227.71. The exchange rates of Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal decreased by 07 paisas each to close at Rs44.43 and Rs43.52 respectively.













