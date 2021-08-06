Shibli presents electronic voting machine to PM

Federal Minister for Science & Technology Senator Syed Shibli Faraz presented an electronic voting machine (EVM) prepared by his ministry to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday.

The task was assigned to the federal minister which has been completed within 12 weeks. The salient features of the EVM prepared by the Ministry of Science & Technology are: the EVM is simple and user friendly, both for voters and poling staff; it is secure and cannot be bugged. The machine has no operating system and it cannot be hacked as it has no internet connection. It eliminates rigging during and after the election. In case of election dispute, it will provide data for audit trail.

Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the federal minister on this achievement. The EVM will also be presented to the media soon. This will make the electoral process credible and also user voting process into modern technological era.