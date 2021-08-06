Court rejects bail petitions of Zahir Jaffar’s parents in Noor Mukadam case

A lower court of Islamabad on Thursday rejected the post-arrest bail petitions of Zahir Jaffar’s parents in Noor Mukadam murder case.

Additional District and Session Judge Muhammad Sohail announced the reserved verdict on the bail petitions filed by Zakir Jaffar and Asmat Adam. The court observed that the accused contacted rehabilitation centre instead of informing the police about the tragic incident. The parents not only assisted the accused but also tried to hide the proofs, the court observed.

The court further said that there was sufficient evidence on record which showed petitioners’ connection with the crime. There were serious allegations against Zakir Jaffar and Asmat Jaffar for assisting their son Zahir Jaffar in the crime and hence they couldn’t be given bail, the order said.

The court said that the act of accused Zakir Jaffar facilitated the main accused Zahir Jaffar in murdering Noor Mukadam. According to the record Zahir Jaffar brutally tortured, murdered and beheaded the victim. The phone contact between accused and his father was proved with detailed record.

The court said that there was no such record which proved any old enmity between the two families. Hence the accused were not entitled for bail relief, the order said.

Zahir Jaffer’s father Zakir Jaffer and mother Asmat Adamjee had filed a bail application in a local court in Islamabad stating that they were not with their son and did not know that such a thing was happening at home.

The public prosecutor said that the suspect had been in touch with his parents, but they did not inform the police. He argued that they tried to save their son. “When the employee called, the act was happening but they sent therapists instead of the police. The pistol is also in the name of the suspect’s father Zakir Jaffer,” the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor said that call history, CDR, DVR and CCTV footage can be seen. He said the parents tried to save their child on the basis of dishonesty and that, at this stage, their bail application should be rejected. A day earlier, Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Sohail of Islamabad had reserved judgment on the bail pleas of Zahir’s parents.