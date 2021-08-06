Mazari salute brave Kashmiris for continuous struggle

Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen M Mazari on Thursday saluted the brave Kashmiris’ continuing resolve to fight Indian illegal occupation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a series of tweets, Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen M Mazari said on 5th August 2019, IIOJK – Occupation State India under the fascist creed of Modi committed war crimes by seeking to change the status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) followed by attempts to change IIOJK’s demography.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen M Mazari said two years on, self-proclaimed defenders of international human rights, continue their appeasement of India even as the myth of Indian democracy exposed under the fascist Modi government. Pakistan on Thursday observed Youm-e-Istehsal to reiterate support to their Kashmiri brethren.