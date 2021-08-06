Superior University disburses Rs2m as research grant

Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) at Superior University organized “Research Recognition Awards 2020”. The recipients were awarded incentives, souvenirs, certificates and cash awards in recognition of their valued research contributions in the year 2020. PKR 2 Million were allocated as research incentives. Superior University has always been taking great initiatives to promote research culture, create new knowledge and support industry and policymakers with high quality researches on relevant issues. This award was meant to encourage and facilitate Superior faculty so they may continue their research works with more zeal and zest.

Rector Superior University, Dr. Sumaira Rehman and Pro-Rector Superior University, Prof. Dr. Nizam ud Din graced the event as guests of honor.

Mr. Saeed Meo was awarded with “Researcher of the Year Award”, Dr. Kanwal Ashiq and Dr. Nadia Nasir received “Research Excellence Award”, and Dr. Qasim Ali Nisar was given “Emerging Researcher Award”, while 10 other research scholars from different faculties were awarded “Distinguished Researcher Award” in recognition of their outstanding research performance. Moreover, 48 scholars collectively from all the faculties were awarded cheques and certificates as token of appreciation for their research productivity.

Addressing to the participants of the ceremony, Dr. Sumaira Rehman asserted her vision to continue research promotion and make Superior University as Pakistan’s leading Research University.