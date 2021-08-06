Fate of Kashmir, and Kashmiris

It’s pretty clear, now that two years have passed since New Delhi unilaterally revoked Occupied Kashmir’s special status in order to turn the tide of the seven-plus-decade old conflict in its favour in one fell swoop, that the international community is not going to put its weight behind occupied Kashmiris’ struggle for independence or even those provisions of international law that apply to this case. India is, after all, in blatant violation of UN resolutions for more than 70 years and not once have the world’s influential countries, especially the US, or even overarching bodies like the UN taken a firm stand in favour of the oppressed in this case.

This biggest reason for this, which is also very clear, is that business trumps politics in the modern setting; to the point that economic and financial imperatives dictate foreign policies of almost all nations. So all India really needs to do is wave the money-minting potential of its large market for offshore corporations in the face of anybody that even begins to question its tactics in Kashmir and that is pretty much the end of the matter every time. And now India is more important for America than ever before because the latter has turned all its energies towards cutting China down to size, for which it has no better partner in the region than India. Indeed, the two countries started warming up to each other in the time of President George W. Bush, with the transfer of civilian nuclear technology, and the relationship grew particularly strong during the time of President Obama. That it has gone from strength to strength since then is a matter between two sovereign nations but the fact that it keeps justice from being delivered to an occupied and wronged people is a grave and unforgiveable violation of human rights.

The Pakistani government, especially the incumbent administration, must be given the credit it deserves for raising it on the international stage with irresistible vigour. The PM has personally made sure that everybody he meets or talks to gets to hear about it, which is the best way to proceed under the circumstances because it is only when a lot of people start to make this noise that their governments will finally wake up to reality. It must also never be forgotten that no matter what brutal tactics India tries in Kashmir, and it has tried almost everything under the sky over the last 70 years, the will and spirit of the Kashmiri people will never be broken and Pakistan will always stand by them till one day they free themselves of the chains that Indian has placed on them and are able to chart their own way forward.

Yet till that day, unfortunately, the world is not going to check India and Pakistan, along with just a handful of Muslim countries, will continue to have their back. *