Take it or leave it!

Dear Mathira & Rose,

I am an MBA graduate and have a great job, Alhamdulillah. Life’s beautiful. I’ll be 30 soon. I had a dreamy life partner in my mind ie educated, well settled, handsome and loving but didn’t find one. There’s a guy who is handsome, loving, caring and dying for me. His education is under matric and an entrepreneur, having multiple side businesses but can’t say a big businessman. He owns a house in the city; a small family of two brothers and two sisters who are married and well educated. Yes, I like him but only because he loves me too much. He can do anything for me. His personality can be developed/polished as he’s handsome but I’m confused as my ideal was an educated person who could speak well in front of my family. Should an educated and professional girl marry someone who hasn’t even done his matric? What do you suggest me?

Regards,

Damsel

Mathira’s Advice:

Love makes you do crazy things and sometimes it also makes you dig your own grave. I know you’re interested in him. If you want to get married, love matters. He might come across as sweet and loving, making you feel very comfortable. But always got for a man who you’re sure is settled, instead of you having to groom the guy. That shouldn’t be your headache. I want you to put your love glasses aside and weigh the pros and cons. Make a list of all these. What you write will be what you hear and see.

Rose’s Advice:

Education plays a major role in developing a person’s personality but then I’ve seen people who’re less educated but have very nice personalities. On the other hand, I’ve seen highly educated people who act worse than animals. So as much as education plays a role in developing someone’s personality, upbringing counts a lot also. The main idea behind marriage is loving the other person. The guy sounds safe to me. The only flaw is the one you’ve mentioned about him not even finishing his matric. He loves you. I’m sure you don’t want to get married to a guy who’s a PhD but treats you like trash.

