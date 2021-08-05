Hira leads Global Women Media delegation on its visit to Lahore

The Global Women Media (GWM) delegation will visit Lahore from August 12-15 at Governor House.

Recently, GWM has announced actress Hira Mani as its ambassador.

The GWM delegation was led by its founder and chairperson Muneezay Moeen and Hira Mani. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar hosted the delegation at the Governor House.

The delegations discussed the objectives of Global Women Media (GWM) for women empowerment to create a soft image of Pakistan through various cultural activities. They thanked Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar for receiving them despite the COVID-19 pandemic. They also thanked him for his consent to be the Patron of this August body which will certainly elevate the stature and morale of the members.

The names of the Global Women Media (GWM) delegation members visiting Lahore from 12th to 15th August 2021 are Renowned Anchors Ms. Sana Hashmi, Ms. Afsheen Qureshi, Ms. Najia Mir, Ms. Rida Saifee, Syed Turab Shah and including some renowned journalists come from Lahore.

During the delegation, members will visit the Badshahi Masjid, Minar-e-Pakistan, Greater Iqbal Park, National History Museum, Lahore Fort, Iqbal Tomb, Lahore Press Club, Lahore Food Street.

In the end, the press was briefed at Governor House Punjab before departure. This delegation will certainly create a better understanding to learn the culture and heritage of Punjab.