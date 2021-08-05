Nothing prepares me for goodbyes: Shefali

Shefali Shah celebrated the wrap up of Darlings’s filming by sharing photos of the last day on Instagram.

She expressed her sadness at bidding goodbye to her co-stars and the crew of the movie by saying, “Nothing prepares me for the good-byes.”

The cast of the movie marked the wrap up by cutting and sharing two cakes.

Shefali, who has of late won acclaim for her performance in web series and films like Delhi Crime and Ajeeb Daastaans, wrote in the caption, “Another wrap. Nothing prepares me for the good-byes #ShootWrap.” All the #Darlings, thank you for creating HER with me and I’ll miss you’ll sooooo much.”

Darlings is said to be a comedy drama film. It is the first production venture by Alia Bhatt through her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment has also bankrolled the project.

In a photo, Shefali can be seen plating a kiss on the cheek of Alia. Other photos show the two with director Jasmeet K Reen and co-stars Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. There is even a big photo of the cast and crew posing for the photographer.

Earlier, in July, Alia had marked the beginning of the film’s shooting by sharing a photo of herself. She had said that while this is her first film as a producer, she will always be an actor “first & forever. “I don’t know what it is. A night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body. I dream all night about messing up my lines, become jumpy and reach the sets 15 mins before time, fearing I’ll be late!” she wrote.

Darlings does not have a release date yet. Meanwhile, Alia has Gangubai Kathiawadi lined up for release. She also has RRR and Brahmastra in her kitty.