A review of the HEC Policy for students with disabilities 2021

The Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) “Policy for Students with Disabilities at Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in Pakistan 2021” is an inestimable document that aims to guide persons with disabilities in collaboration with HEIs, HEC, and other relevant organizations. The policy is meant for the persons with disability having any “long-term physical, mental, or sensory impairment which may hinder a student’s ability to effectively participate in normal day to day activities on an equal basis with others.”

The guiding principles are given at the beginning that determines how the Policy will be implemented principally and rationally. One of the most salient features of the Policy that leads to how the persons with disabilities will be benefitted within the HEIs is the constitution of the Accessibility Committee and Disability Coordinators. The Accessibility Committee shall comprise five members to be appointed by the Vice Chancellors or Rectors of HEI. The Committee shall consist of at least one faculty member, one student and two women in case of a coeducational or all-women HEIs. The Committee has a vital role in operationalizing all the matters and activities related to the persons with disabilities to enable them for effective inclusion in mainstream education and activities.

The Committee shall work in collaboration with two Disability Coordinators appointed by the Vice Chancellor/Rector of HEI. The coordinators are responsible for coordinating with the Accessibility Committee and students with disabilities for implementing the action plans for the students on important academic matters such as providing counselling, facilitating in accommodation, planning and organizing co-curricular activities, providing financial assistance, supporting in the admission process, assessment and examinations. Nevertheless, it seems that the number of Disability Coordinators is insufficient, and it should be proportional to the student strength in the university.

The public sector universities are increasing student enrolment in every intake each year. Most of the universities provide admission opportunities twice a year. Also, many universities do not have a department of special education or special needs education to support the students with disabilities. It implies that the number of Disability Coordinators should be increased to cater to the students’ special needs effectively, or at least it should be proportional to the number of students with disabilities. Similarly, the number of student members in the Accessibility Committee should be increased.

Policies and practices suggest that the special education system in Pakistan seems to be organized around pre-determined pervasive categories of disability that tend to hinder inclusion in mainstream education. Some practices reveal a slight shift to inclusive education; nevertheless, most of these were pilot projects launched to initiate inclusion.

We can understand that the term ‘students with disabilities’ is used world-over. Nevertheless, it seems that this term has been over-emphasized in the Policy and used very frequently. The same term appears with Disability Coordinator and Disability Officer in the Policy. We need to understand that labelling students with ‘disability’ can lower their self-esteem and cause them ‘distinguishing’ themselves from other students. The ‘students with disabilities’ may be termed as ‘students with special needs’ or ‘mentally or physically challenged students’ in the Policy. It is suggested that a humanist and socio-cultural perspective about children with disabilities should be promoted by thinking, planning and implementing the policies designed beyond the categories and labels assigned for the ‘understanding and education’ of these children.

Another critical aspect that needs to be addressed by enforcing this Policy is changing the negative attitude of fellow students and society towards the mentally and physically challenged students (‘students with disabilities’). It seems that the Policy does not present any action plan or recommendations on this issue. The HEIs should invite their constituent departments and centers to research this issue and other issues of the students with special needs to provide a viable solution to the problems in this domain.

The writer is In charge/Head of the Department of Special Education at the Faculty of Education, University of Okara. She can be reached at: nadia.gilani@uo.edu.pk