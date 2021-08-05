6 tips for building an effective skincare for Teens and Tweens!

Hormonal changes hit everyone differently!

You do not know how your body and skin is going to look once hormonal changes hit you. There is already enough to deal with in your life during your teenage years and acne leads to more stress. If you are looking for acne treatments and have bogged your head down in research without finding out something conclusive for your teen’s organic skin & hair care routine, this article is for you.

You do not have to follow time-consuming and fancy skincare routines to get healthier and better looking skin. All you need to do is follow a basic organic skincare regime which includes a cleanser, moisturizer and toner!

TIP #1: Use an Organic Facial Cleanser in the Morning & Night

We all go through lots of trial and error to get to that one product which transforms our skin. If you are not using a cleanser twice a day right now or not using it at all, we won’t judge you. But, if you continue to overlook the importance of cleansing, you might question yourself for not indulging in self-care. Washing your face is a must and using an organic cleanser keeps your skin protected and healthy.

You should be using organic cleansers like Conatural Tea Tree & Neem Face Wash for oily and acne prone skin and Rose Face Wash for combination & dry skin care. You can also use Conatural Daily essentials Face Wash twice a day if you have sensitive skin.

Do not take stress if you have acne-prone skin in your teenage years as it is completely normal for all teenagers to get acne at some point. However, make sure to always choose a facial cleanser according to your skin type and skin needs to keep the acne under control!

TIP #2: Make sure everything that touches your skin in Clean

In totality, cleansing is not enough and there are a few other things that you should be adding to your skincare routine to take care of your skin properly. Do not use anything on your face which could irritate it. This is going to play an essential role in your skincare regime.

Everything that touches your face MUST be clean. Ignoring this important fact is going to cause bacteria and you will end up getting clogged pores and acne.

Make sure your makeup brushes, beauty blenders, and cellphone are always clean. You must add Conatural Oxygen Water in your skincare routine. It is an effective formulation which keeps your skin bacteria free, even when you’re on the go!

TIP #3: Make Moisturizer Your Best fiend

Always remember that cleanser and moisturizer are best friends and they are not going to perform well in the absence of each other. Every time you cleanse your face, the next step must be to apply moisturizer.

The best time to put on moisturizer is to put it on while your skin is still damp; there is no better way to lock in hydration! You should add organic and natural moisturizers in your skincare regime. The best options in this regard are Saffron complexion Builder and Rose Face Gel.

Your skin loses its glow and firmness when it is exposed to UV rays and dirt. Including organic and natural moisturizers is going to give you the glow and firmness your skin deserves. Do not forget to tone your skin either! You can use Fresh Flowers Hydrating Mist by Conatural and Rose Water for that perfectly dewy look.

TIP #4: Always remove your makeup before going to bed

One big mistake that we all did in our teens and many of us are still doing, is to sleep without removing our makeup. Leaving your makeup on while you sleep is going to ruin your skin! Moreover, people rely heavily on makeup wipes to remove their makeup which further affects your skin by causing friction and damaging your skin.

There is a higher chance for you to get wrinkles sooner if you continue to use makeup removing wipes. Start using Conatural Organic Cleanser & Make-up remover in your skincare routine.

This natural formula not only melts away your makeup, it also keeps your skin hydrated which clearly means it is only tough on makeup and not your skin.

TIP #5: Have a sun protection routine

If you think you are too young to use SPF, you are absolutely wrong. There is no right age to start taking care of your skin. After moisturizing your skin, the next step should always be to apply SPF.

You should reapply it every 6 hours as it is going to protect your skin from environmental aggressors!

TIP #6: Exfoliate Once A Week

Always exfoliate your skin once a week. Avoid using strong exfoliators that include harmful chemicals. Ubtan is a natural exfoliator and using Conatural Better than Ubtan Face & Body Scrub will help you in sloughing off dead skin, dirt, and excess oil. Better than Ubtan Scrub keeps your skin break-out free and is a life saver for teens and tweens struggling with acne and oily skin.

In a nutshell, having a skincare routine is a must as it is going to lead to how your skin would look in the future. You just need to start off with the above mentioned basic tips to get cleaner, healthier, and better looking skin!