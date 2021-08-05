Prince Harry, Meghan decide to live in New Zealand after leaving royal family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have decided to stay in New Zealand after leaving the royal family.

According to New Zealand’s governor-general Dame Patsy Reddy, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to stay in New Zealand.

She told the Associated Press that, “when we sat down and had a drink, and they said that they could imagine living in a place like this and wondered whether we thought it would be theoretically possible”.

“Of course, we said, ‘Sure. It would be fine’ – there are lots of opportunities to live in New Zealand, but that would be something that they’d have to explore.

“They were looking at how they might raise their family and obviously they’ve made some decisions since.”

Dame Patsy, who represents the Queen in New Zealand, conveyed that the royal couple seemed impressed with the access to the outdoors and their interactions with New Zealanders.