Suspected kidnapper of Lahore girls made alarming revelations



According to authorities, Qasim, a suspect detained in the kidnapping of four females in Lahore, made alarming revelations before the investigative team.

During his initial interrogation, Qasim, the case’s main suspect, admitted to selling one of the girls to a man named Shehzad for Rs 100,000. He claimed Shehzad made a Rs150, 000 agreement with another man in Sahiwal.

Police conducted a raid at Shehzad’s house in Sahiwal on August 3 and recovered five girls, he said, adding that a case had been registered at the Ghala Mandi police station.

Shehzad had been released on bail but we were frightened as the missing girls’ issue had been highlighted in the media, said Qasim.

Meanwhile, they decided to hand over the girls to the police, he said, adding that they released the girls alongside a road in Sahiwal after making a telephone call to the police.

Earlier, on August 4, the four girls who had been missing for the last four days were found in Sahiwal.

They went missing from Lahore’s Hanjarwal area. According to the police, the four girls were found in Sahiwal.

The girls had reportedly said that they were not abducted by anyone but turned off their mobile phones for fear of being reprimanded by their parents. As soon as the mobile phone of one of the girls was switched on, the police found their location.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had issued directives to the Punjab Police to recover the missing girls and told the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore to submit a report.