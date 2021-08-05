Anushka Sharma wins hearts of millions of her fans on her ‘casual’ camera pose

Famous Bollywood star Anushka Sharma has won millions of hearts of her fans for giving a casual pose to camera.

The actress took it to Instagram, and shared a cute pose for the camera.

On her day out, Anushka was spotted in a pink Drew sweatshirt paired with trendy ripped denim. The star also tied up her hair in adorable pigtail buns.

“Some Very Casual Posing in the Park,” she captioned alongside her goofy photos.

Within moments of her social media update, Anushka’s adorable photos met with a lot of love from fans across the globe.

“Such a cutie !!!” gushed one fan.

“Powerful momma,” added another.

