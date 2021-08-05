KSE-100 erases intraday gains to end flat

On the third day of the business week, the KSE-100 index fluctuated sharply and failed to continue positive momentum from the previous two sessions and ended flat at 47,789 levels after an increase of only 32 points.

The market closed after trading shares of 492 companies, of which 229 registered an increase, 237 recorded a fall, while 26 remained unchanged.

The KSE-100 started off on a positive note, gaining 222 points to hit an intraday high of 47,980. However, profit-booking meant all gains were erased. At close, the KSE-100 finished with a gain of 31.56 points or 0.07pc to settle at 47,789.88.

The index has stayed in the 47,000-48,000 range for almost a month with worries over the spread of Covid-19, a widening current account deficit, and pressure on the rupee keeping investors at bay.

Sectors that helped the benchmark KSE 100 index included banking (68.48 points), oil and gas marketing (19.73 points), and chemical (16.12 points).

Volume on the all-share index increased from 443.21 million on Tuesday to 532.95 million on Wednesday. However, the value of shares traded during the session amounted to Rs15.15 billion, a decline from Rs16.19 billion on Tuesday.

Telecard Limited remained the volume leader with 58.17 million shares, followed by Hascol Petrol with 49.79 million shares, and WorldCall Telecom at 45.69 million shares.