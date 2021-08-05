Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

The port where five ships namely, BBG Ocean, Wealthy Loyal, SCF Prime, Gulf Mews and Al-Jassasiya carrying coal, palm oil, gas oil, chemicals and natural were arranged berthing at electric terminals, liquid terminal, oil terminal and Engro terminal respectively during the previous 24 hours.

Meanwhile three more ships, Team Focus, Red Diamond and GH Desert Orchid scheduled to load/offload Rice and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same period.

A total of thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload containers, coal, steel coil, general cargo, chemicals, soya bean, gas oil and palm oil, out of two ships, containers vessel ‘Maersk Columbus’ and gas carrier ‘Al-Deebal’ sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning, and four more ships, Gulf Mews, Bulk Greece, KSL Heng Yeng and MSC Tianjin are expected to sail from EVTL, FAP, MW-1 and QICT on same day (today) in the afternoon.