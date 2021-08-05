KP government launches economic zones to lift industrial sector

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched a number of economic zones to put the industrial sector of the province on track of sustainable development and to accelerate industrial activities.

Four new economic zones had been launched including Rashakai Special Economic Zone, Jalozai Economic Zone, Nowshera Economic Zone (Extension) and DI Khan Economic Zone during the last financial year.

This was disclosed during a meeting of Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP EZDMC) held here with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

Beside special assistant to CM for Industries Abdul Karim, Secretary Industries Hamayun Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Chief Executive Officer KP-EZDMC Javed Khattak and other relevant senior officials attended the meeting.

Collectively around 0.3 million new employment opportunities are expected through these economic zones. Besides, 89 acres Ghazi Economic zone and 40 acres Chital Economic Zone are also ready and expected to be launched during the next two months. Ghazi Economic Zone would generate around 179,80 employment opportunities whereas Chitral Economic Zone is also expected to generate 8000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing about establishing industrial units in the existing economic zones, newly launched and upcoming economic zones in the province.

The meeting was informed that an investment of over Rs31 billion has been mobilised in existing economic zones and 1290 industrial units have been setup so far in the existing economic zones adding that work on the revival of closed industrial units in the economic zones was also in progress which will bring in new investment and employment opportunities as well.

Establishment of Women Business Park has also been proposed to promote women entrepreneurship and to provide business friendly environment to women entrepreneurs in the province.

The chief minister termed industrial development as one of the priority areas of his government and said that industrialisation was very important to provide employment opportunities to the people and added that the provincial government was taking serious steps to this effect and also making significant investment in this sector.

He directed the authorities concerned to ensure progress on all the projects in accordance with the stipulated timelines.

He expressed satisfaction over the performance of KP-EZDMC and hoped that it will go all out to achieve the set targets in possible minimum time.