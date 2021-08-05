Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’ is a feminist re-telling of a classic

The trailer of actress Camila Cabello’s upcoming film ‘Cinderella’ was released on Tuesday. As opposed to the story in the fairytale told about a damsel in distress, this version has a contemporary twist with the protagonist aiming to be independent and ambitious. The film shows Camila as Cinderella, who is a talented designer and wants to start her own business of making dresses. Written for the screen and directed by Kay Cannon with covers of songs written by musical artists of all time, ‘Cinderella’ has an ensemble cast that includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan. The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 3.













