Take it or leave it!

Dear Mathira & Rose,

I have been married for less than a year and about to give birth in a few days. My husband has never gifted me anything. Literally nothing. No flower, dress, anything ever. Every time I need something, I’ve to ask for it. Is it natural to feel sad over this? I told him multiple times that gestures matter. Otherwise he is caring but I don’t know. I might be overthinking but he never does that and I feel so under appreciated. What shall I do?

Regards,

Preggers

Mathira’s Advice:

Darling, being a mother is really hard but beautiful too. Soon, you’ll be meeting the love of your life who’ll be healthy Insha Allah. Always remember one thing. The people who’re there for you in your darkest moments are your true well-wishers. He should be giving you love, kindness and affection as it’s not just the wife’s pregnancy, rather it’s the couple’s pregnancy. Taking care of your wife really matters. Women always try to fix their men and these same men break us and move on to other women. That’s not right. My advice is stay strong and stop expecting anything from him. Take it easy and don’t stress over this as you’ll be in labour soon. Just head over to your mother’s after delivery. Sometimes you have to give people the silent and the cold treatment. Having sex and making a baby and then after a while not even sleeping in the same room isn’t marriage. Right now, you deserve love and affection. My sister and mother were there for me, even lending their shoulders for me to walk on when I was pregnant. My sister was even with me during labour, so I realised that so what if the father of the child isn’t there? My mother is and so is my sister. In fact, the first person ever to hold my kid was my sister. So if he’s being indifferent, ignore him and focus on the baby. We all are with you and may you have a healthy baby who gives you loads of joy.

If you want sisterly advice on any issue, DM me @real_mathira

Rose’s Advice:

When your partner gives you a gift, it shows that he cares and appreciates you. A gift can be anything and doesn’t necessarily have to be an expensive one. You basically have to express your feelings through it. Men like your husband think they’re entitled to everything and don’t have to shower you with presents. There comes a point, the one you’ve reached that you begin to question yourself if you’re good enough to receive a gift of any kind. The ones who genuinely want to make their wives happy would even purchase a gajra. You’re about to give him the joy of a child and now’s the time that he should act up. It’s a lot of work going through a pregnancy when your whole body is changing and you’re experiencing hormonal imbalances. The man goes through a great deal too on the road to being a parent but not as much as the woman does. You even go through post-delivery stress also where you know you need to get back in shape. I’ve seen my sister do it and it’s not a piece of cake. You can’t sit straight or sleep well. Your bladder is out of control, you get mood swings and you are prone to allergies. Not to mention weird cravings. So this whole journey is for both the parents and you’re not going to appreciate your expecting wife then shame on you. I think you need to sit down with him and tell him to pull up his socks. I think he might be taking you for granted.

If you want sisterly advice on any issue, DM me @rosemohammed777