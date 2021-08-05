Calling names won’t stop me from practicing my democratic right: Mehwish

Actress Mehwish Hayat has clarified that calling her names and shaming her character will not stop her from practising her democratic rights.

It is pertinent to mention that a few days ago, ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’ star raised his voice against sexual and gender-based violence against women and children in the country, saying that the time for slogans is over, so now we want to know what the government had done to change the system. The actress had to face severe criticism from users on social media after this statement.

The film actress took to Twitter and said, “Though I did not say anything against the government, we live in a democracy and it is the right of every citizen, including myself, to hold those in power accountable.”

She made it clear that assassinating her character won’t stop her from practicing her democratic right, adding it just reflects their filthy minds.