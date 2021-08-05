Twitter reacts as Mahira returns to small screen

#WelcomebackMahira has become the top trend after actress-turned-producer Mahira Khan returned to the small screen.

The fans are uploading pictures and different scenes from the first episode of Hum Kahan se Sachay Tha on HUM tv.

Mahira Khan was last seen opposite Humayun Saeed in 2016’s romantic drama film ‘Bin Roye.’

A picture of the actress in which she is seen sitting on the roof of a minibus is making rounds on social media

In the latest drama, Mahira is a simple, studious young woman named Mehreen, who seems to be very shy and has been traumas childhood. With her large spectacles and a plain shalwar kameez, she has impressed the audiences.

Some of Mahira’s followers commented that they were waiting for her to play a character with depth and Mehreen seems to be a “perfect” choice for her return to the small screen.