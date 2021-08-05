Mehdi Hassan’s son passes away

Asif Mehdi, son of Ghazal Maestro Mehdi Hassan, passed away in Karachi on Monday. This news was confirmed by Haider Mehdi, another son of Medhi Hassan. “Asif Mehdi had been suffering from kidney disease for a long time,” brother said. He was under treatment in the private hospital located at University Road where he passed away on Wednesday. Asif Mehdi was transferred to private hospital due to ill health. His body has been sent home from the local hospital. It is noteworthy here that Arif Mehdi Hassan, the eldest son of Ghazal Emperor Mehdi Hassan Khan, died in Karachi in April this year. He was a drummer. Earlier, Shahenshah-e-Ghazal Mehdi Hassan died in Karachi on June 13, 2012.













