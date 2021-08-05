First-ever Pakistan Film Week kicks off

With access to five of Pakistan’s best films, the Chinese audience could know more about the Pakistani culture and enjoy its beauty, said China Film Administration, China Economic Net reported on Wednesday.

Co-organised by Pakistani Embassy in Beijing and China Film Administration and hosted by China Film Archive, the first ever Pakistan Film Week kicked off in Beijing, China on August 4th.

The film week is one of the series of commemorative activities throughout the year to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan and five Pakistani movies will be presented until August 7.

“I’ve seen the 2018 Urdu-language film Parwaaz Hai Junoon before and I do like it! I can hardly wait to see these 5 Pakistani movies!” a Chinese movie fan said excitedly, adding that the story of trials and tribulations of a group of patriotic young cadets who became Pakistan’s best fighter pilots moved the Chinese audience a lot.

“2021 marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan. We would like to take the importation of Parwaaz Hai Junoon as an opportunity to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in the film industry between both countries,” noted Xiao Ping, president of China Film Import & Export Corporation, in an exclusive interview with China Economic Net.

In the future China will stay tuned for Pakistani films, take into account their genres and market performance and choose the suitable ones for Chinese audiences, Xiao Ping told the reporter.

According to Pakistani Embassy in Beijing, the first Pakistani film, namely, Motorcycle Girl, is a biographical adventure drama film based on the life of a young motorcyclist Zenith Irfan.

Aged 18, Zenith Irfan hails from the city of Lahore.