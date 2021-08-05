Amid Covid upsurge, govt decides to keep schools open

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday announced that the educational institutions across the country, except Sindh, will be reopened in staggered manners and with vaccinated staff.

Addressing a press conference after chairing Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) meeting at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Shafqat Mahmood directed to vaccinate the teachers and students aged above 18 of higher educational institutions. He said the educational institutions of province Sindh will stay closed till August 08, adding that the decision regarding their reopening will be taken by the province after reviewing the disease situation.

Talking about the examinations, the minister said that those would continue as per schedule across the country while Sindh province will issue new timetable of exams after reviewing the pandemic situation.

He said that as per the decision of Provincial Education Minister at IPEMC, it was agreed that the exams of only elective subjects from class 9th to 12th will be taken and the marks taken by students in these subjects will also be given proportionally in compulsory subjects. “All students from class 9th to 12th will be given additional five percent marks in compulsory subjects as most of students’ take more marks in these subjects according to a research” he added.

He vowed to vaccinate entire staffers of each and every educational departments attached with the ministry of federal education. At the end of press conference, Shafqat Mahmood gave special message to the students, saying that they should not believe on fake news being circulated on social media.

The next IPEMC meeting will be held on August 25 to review the pandemic situation across the country.