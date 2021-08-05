Pakistan to continue supporting Kashmiris: Sh Rashid

Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Wednesday reiterated Pakistan’s political and moral support for the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their struggle for the right to self-determination.

Talking to the media, the Interior Minister while explaining Pakistan’s position on Kashmir, said “The government and the people of Pakistan will remain committed to the Kashmir cause till Kashmiris are granted their right to self-determination under the UNSC’s resolutions”.

He said Pakistan desires peace and stability in Afghanistan as peace in Afghanistan is important for Pakistan. Talking about the abduction case of the daughter of Afghan ambassador, Sheikh Rashid said a team of Afghanistan is currently in Pakistan to probe the incident and full cooperation is being extended to them.

Responding to a question, the Interior Minister said that capacity of National Database Regulatory Authority will be further enhanced to issue the Covid-19 vaccination certificates. He urged the masses to wear mask as it is the issue of precious lives.

Comparing Modi’s policies to Hitler’s policies, he said that India was involved in sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan. “Regional situation was gradually changing and coming six months were very crucial”, he said and added that the Prime Minister had established a committee on Afghanistan headed by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting were also part of that committee.

Sheikh Rasheed said, “Peace in Afghanistan is essential for Pakistan and the people of Afghanistan actually have to take their future decisions. We will accept their every decision.”

He said that the government had established 680 vaccination attestation centers and a large number of people were visiting these centers.