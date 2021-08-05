APHC reiterates call for observance of Black Day

Parties Hurriyat Conference has reiterated its appeal to the freedom loving people of Kashmir to observe August 5 as a Black Day to register protest against the brazen attack on their internationally recognised movement for right to self-determination by abrogation of Articles 35A and 370 by Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian regime, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said the unwavering commitment of the brave people of Kashmir has time and again dashed the nefarious designs of India to the ground and they have displayed a remarkable resistance, unparalleled in the history of contemporary world. He denounced the use of brute force and other cheap tactics by India against all the sections of the IIOJK society including traders, transporters, labourers, employees, intellectuals, writers, lawyers, journalists, politicians etc to keep them away from the recently publicised calendar by the APHC.

He said India emerging as a police state is highly mistaken if it thinks that it will succeed to suppress the freedom sentiments of the people of Kashmir by using its aggressive military power. The APHC spokesman strongly condemned the ruthless and inhuman behaviour of Indian fascist regime to victimise the illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists by shifting them to the far off jails of India.

He termed the action as illegal and sheer violation of prisoners’ rights even guaranteed by the constitution of India and Indian Supreme Court’s ruling that the prisoner should be lodged in the nearest jail to his residence, in addition to the UN Human Rights Charter.

He said the shifting of 16 detainees affiliated with the Kashmir resistance movement from Central Jail Srinagar to unknown destinations outside the occupied territory depicts absolute frustration and worst type of political vendetta by India.

The spokesman saluted the valour and steadfastness of all the Prisoners of Conscience languishing in different jails and said that for every resident of IIOJK, the whole territory has been converted into a jail so it hardly matters where our lodgement is.