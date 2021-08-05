Commanders must stay focused on achieving excellence: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday emphasized that commanders at all levels should stay focused on achieving professional excellence, while keeping themselves abreast with the latest developments, to overcome emerging challenges.

The army chief visited Baloch Regimental Centre Abbottabad and expressed these views on the occasion of annual Commanding Officers Conference, said an ISPR news release. The COAS appreciated Baloch regiment for displaying the highest standards in all professional pursuits, including their befitting participation in operations.

The COAS laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada on his arrival at Baloch Regimental Centre and later addressed the officers. Earlier on his arrival at the Regimental Centre, COAS was received by Colonel Commandant Baloch Regiment, Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas; Inspector General Arms, Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan and Commandant Baloch Regimental Centre, Brigadier Osman lbne Riaz.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan Police who rendered meritorious sacrifices while defending the motherland.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet shared the message of the army chief on Police Martyrs Day.

The COAS paid salute to martyrs of Pakistan Police on Police Martyrs Day. “Pakistan Police has made monumental sacrifices in the line of duty over the years, contributing immensely in bringing peace and stability to the country,” the COAS said.