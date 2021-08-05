Sacrifices of police martyrs unforgettable: Naval chief

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Wednesday paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan Police for their indelible sacrifices laid in the defence of the country. The naval chief’s message was shared on the official Twitter handle of Pakistan Navy’s Directorate General of Public Relations. “Tribute to martyrs of Pakistan Police on Police Martyrs Day 2021,” the tweet said. Naval Chief said, “The sacrifices of Police who laid their precious lives for protection of the motherland are unforgettable. This day is a reminiscent of selfless devotion and sacrifices for peace by police and their families.”













