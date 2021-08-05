ITP makes vaccination certificate mandatory for visitors to its office

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Wednesday declared COVID-19 vaccination certificate mandatory during a visit to the traffic office for getting a driving license.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Karrar Hussain has urged the people to follow corona virus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and get themselves vaccinated against the virus.

He said that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has also warned that the risk has not yet been over due to the fourth wave of COVID and those willing to visit the ITP office should bring vaccination certificates with them.

In case of non-production of vaccination certificates, the SSP (Traffic) said that staff would provide complete information to the visitors.

The use of masks is also compulsory during visits to the traffic office, he said and urged the visitors to use sanitizers.

The SSP (Traffic) appealed to the citizens to cooperate with ITP in implementation of SOPs as everyone has to make collective effort to remain safe from coronavirus.