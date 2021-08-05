Pakistan will continue to expose India: Buzdar

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Hindu supremacist Modi regime blatantly violated all UN resolutions and human rights on August 5, 2019, by illegally revoking the special status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In his message, the CM stated the Pakistan government will continue to expose illegal Indian moves and stubborn attitudes at every forum. The Modi regime has indulged in every sort of persecution in Indian Occupied Kashmir while minorities are languishing in Hindu dominated India, he lamented.

The CM asserted that 220 million Pakistanis firmly stand with their Kashmiri brethren and pays tributes to their endless struggle. Kashmiris’ sufferings are compounding with every passing day as the brutal lockdown has completed two years, he regretted. Meanwhile, the continued silence of the international community over Indian brutalities in IOK is unfortunate, the CM added.

It is sanguine that the determination and courage of oppressed Kashmiris are intact in these most difficult circumstances, he continued. Kashmir is the jugular vein and Pakistan is incomplete without it, he said. Kashmiris live in our hearts and Pakistan cannot deviate from Kashmir cause, he emphasized and announced that Pakistan will continue its all-out support to Kashmiris. India will have to be answerable for its every atrocity and the dawn of freedom will soon rise in occupied Kashmir, concluded the CM.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the police officials sacrificing their lives for the motherland are heroes of the nation.

In his message, the CM maintained that police martyrs have written a new history by sacrificing their lives to protect the life and property of the people. Police martyrs will always remain alive in our hearts and the nation will pay rich tributes to all such great heroes, he added.

The CM said looking after martyrs’ families is a responsibility of the government and they will not be left alone. The nation expresses complete solidarity with martyrs’ families and the invaluable sacrifices of police martyrs cannot be forgotten, he said and added that martyrs are the pride of the nation. Upon the notice of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the police have recovered four lost girls of Hanjarwal from Sahiwal. The police have also recovered four other sisters from Lahore that went missing from Pakpattan yesterday night.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has extended congratulations to newly elected AJK Prime Minister Abdul QayyumNiazi and hoped the PTI-led government will vigorously work for the betterment of the people.

In a statement, the CM hoped Abdul QayyumNiazi will come up to the expectations of the people. He will work in accordance with the vision of PM Imran Khan and AJK will move towards development and prosperity, the CM added. No anti-Pakistan narrative will work and the torch-bearers of negative politics have been badly defeated in the AJK elections.