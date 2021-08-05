Govt to take strict action over use of drugs by youth

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Wednesday said that the government will take strict action over the widespread use of drug ecstasy specifically amongst the youth.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to take immediate and strict action over the widespread use of drug ecstasy amongst the youth,” the minister expressed these view while chairing a high profile meeting, said a news release.

He welcomed the newly appointed DG ANF Major General Ghulam Shabbir Narejo on board and suggested that operational changes need to be brought to improve the performance of Anti-Narcotics Force.

The DG agreed with the minister and said that collective and well-coordinated efforts on the basis of Intelligence based operations can produce fruitful results.

Ijaz shah said “Other than the Ministry, the administration and the police must also play their role. Local police stations should be on board to target and arrest the drug dealers”.

The Federal Minister added further by saying that Anti-Narcotics Force needs to upgrade equipment in order to ensure effective surveillance.

He also emphasized over the fact that drug dealers are not ordinary people and effective strategy needs to be formulated to hold them accountable. “The certainty and assurance of punishment is also mandatory,” he added.

The threat of drug is as dangerous as terrorism, it has destructive consequences. Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah said while trying to explain the gravity of the situation.

“Anti-Narcotics Force Sindh is doing a good job, in both operational and rehabilitation fronts” the Minister lauded the efforts and suggested the rest to do the same.