Sanjrani reaches Tehran on two-day visit

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday, along with a parliamentary delegation, reached Tehran on a two-day visit. Pakistan envoy to Tehran Rahim Hayat Qureshi and Chairman Iran-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship group Ahmad Amir-Abadi Farahani received the delegation headed by Sanjrani at the airport, said a news release received here. The delegation will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. During his two-day stay in Tehran, Sanjrani will call on Raisi. He is also expected to hold meetings with other key political figures.On behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sanjrani represents Pakistan in the swearing-in ceremony. Senators Dilawar Khan, Senator Ahmad Khan, Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir and other senior officials of the Senate are also part of the delegation.Earlier in the day, Sanjrani, along with the delegation, reached Mashhad via chartered plane. Deputy Governor Mashahd and Counsellor General Arif Bhatani welcomed the delegation at the airport. The Senate chairman also paid homage to the shrine of Hazrat Imam Raza.













