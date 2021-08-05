PM invited to address Arab Parliament

Special Aide to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has said that the Arab Parliament President Adel Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi has invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to address the Arab Parliament.

Talking to media, he said Arab Parliament President Adel Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi, and his delegation invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to address Arab Parliament and Prime Minister Imran Khan accepted their invitation.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that Imran Khan will be the first non-Arab leader to address the Arab Parliament. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, and focus is to increase closeness, fraternity and making an end to disputes between Arab Islamic countries.

Cooperation between Pakistan and Islamic countries has increased in all areas, which was not only endorsed by Adel Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi, but also fully appreciated the stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said Pakistan has excellent relations with all Arab Islamic countries including Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates and Pakistan’s Foreign Policy with Arab Islamic countries is proving successful and moving in a positive direction.

Replying to a question, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that India has failed to create distance between Pakistan and Arab Islamic countries.

Earlier, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council called on the Arab Parliament President Adel Al-Asoumi, in Islamabad and exchanged views to enhance cooperation between the Arab Parliament and Pakistan in different areas and sectors.

Adel Al-Asoumi and his delegation lauded the efforts of the Pakistan Ulema Council and Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi against extremism and terrorism and especially for the cause of Islam and Muslims.