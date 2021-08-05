Rs 10bn allocated to promote research at varsities: Ghani

Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Wednesday said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to provide jobs to the educated youth, established Pak-Austria Fakhushole University, the first research university in the history of Pakistan.

He expressed these views while addressing the concluding session of three days long International conference at Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) Havelian. The speaker further said that we have also allocated 10 billion rupees to promote research for all universities of the province. Natural resources are scarce in western countries but they are at the forefront of research while in Pakistan they we had extra natural resources, to utilize them they needed to opt for nontraditional education which can also create job opportunities in the country, he said. Mushtaq Ghani stated that the country imports vehicles, health machinery, and even juices from abroad, now providing research education facilities and resources to the students in the country, it will produce positive results.

Mushtaq Ghani said that this is the responsibility of the government to provide resources while students should work for the country. He said that Muslims had a bright past, great inventions belong to Muslims, but Europe is ahead and Muslims are left behind.

Speaker Mushtaq Ghani said that a three-day conference is needed for the promotion of research. The era of traditional education is over, in such a situation, there is a need for education that can provide employment to the youth and provide an edge to the country in the world arena. He said that we need to work together for a better future of the country, as a provincial minister Higher Education during the previous tenure of the PTI government I resigned in protest against the chief secretary’s behavior regarding Abbottabad University of Science and Technology then Chief Minister Pervez Khattak gave approval through executive order. Talking about the Dhamtoor bypass, the speaker said the people of Galyat would get the benefit of the road, besides others Hazara expressway is also benefiting the students of Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur and adjoining districts. A new state-of-the-art building of District Headquarter Hospital would be constructed, which will have facilities like Ayub Medical Complex with the cost of 1 billion rupees. He said that during the upcoming visit of chief minister KP to Abbottabad he would announce the grant for AUST which would provide financial support and relief.

Later while talking to media, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, referring to the Abbottabad encroachment operation, said that it would be brought to a logical conclusion and special funds would be allocated by the Chief Minister for the construction of drainage system for which the Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad was instructed to prepare a preliminary report.