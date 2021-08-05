Four missing Lahore girls found in Sahiwal

Four girls who had been missing for the last four days have been found in Sahiwal, a private news channel reported Wednesday. They went missing from Lahore’s Hanjarwal area. The mother of two of the girls said that her daughters went missing with their neighbours’ daughters at 8pm, on July 30.

“Out of fear of humiliation, we did not inform anyone and searched for the girls ourselves,” she had said.

According to the police, the four girls were found in Sahiwal and Lahore police personnel had left to pick them up from there.

The girls reportedly said that they were not abducted by anyone but turned off their mobile phones for fear of being reprimanded by their parents. As soon as the mobile phone of one of the girls was switched on, the police found their location. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had issued directives to the Punjab Police to recover the missing girls and told the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore to submit a report. In a separate case, the Lahore police found four more girls who had fled Pakpattan, according to a statement issued by the Capital City Police Office, Lahore. The case of their disappearance was registered in Pakpattan.

According to a statement given to the police, the girls said they fled Pakpattan because they feared their uncle. The girls will be safely sent to their families, Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said.