Minister reviews Covid facilities at private hospitals

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid reviewed status of COVID-19 treatment facilities at private hospitals, vaccination targets, Mother and Block Ganga Ram Hospital and progress on BSc Mid Wifery Program in a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare Department here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Amir Jan, Additional Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail, Additional Secretary Dr. Salman Shahid, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Additional Secretary Staff, CEO Punjab Healthcare Commission Saqib Aziz and Professor Javed Chaudhry.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Amir Jan, Additional Secretary Staff and CEO Punjab Healthcare Commission Saqib Aziz gave briefing to the Health Minister. Dr. Yasmin Rashid reviewed treatment facilities and expressed satisfaction over the situation.

She said, “The agreement between Fatima Medical University and UNFPA on four year BSC mid wifery program shall be made successful. The government has hired 500 male nurses for the first time in history. Punjab Healthcare Commission is monitoring treatment facilities in all hospitals continuously. On recommendation from the department, private sector hospitals shall provide free treatment to 216 patients.”

Dr. Yasmin Rashid further stated, “Mother and Child block at Ganga Ram shall be built within deadline. This block is a 650 bedded 10 storey facility. We are achieving vaccination targets and compliance with SOPs as per guidelines of the NCOC is being ensured. The Health Department has issued SOPs for Moharram. Fourth wave is affecting people at an alarming level and people must take preventive measures. People must wear masks, use sanitizers, follow Social Distancing, and avoid unnecessary gatherings.”