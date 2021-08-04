Nation hopeful for Arshad’s victory in Tokyo Olympics: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has said Pakistan is hopeful of winning a medal in Olympics after 29 years owing to javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem.

Athlete Arshad Nadeem made his way to the final after promising performance in the Javelin Throw in Tokyo Olympics 2021, he tweeted on Wednesday.

He said the prayers of the entire nation were with Arshad Nadeem. Athlete Arshad Nadeem deserves congratulations for shining the country’s name in the Olympics, he added.