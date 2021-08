Famous Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan, on Tuesday, left fans in swooning on her role in upcoming short film Prince Charming, that also features Zahid Ahmed.

According to the details, the Zaalima actress took it to Instagram and shared the maiden teaser of Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui’s directorial debut Prince Charming.

She went on to caption her post her post with, “Just a tease-r, Prince Charming” followed by a heart emoji.